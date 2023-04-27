Investing for beginners: ‘Our golden rule: transfer 10 percent of your income per month’

More and more people are choosing to invest: ABN AMRO research shows that 44 percent of people who do not yet invest are considering doing so. Not surprising when you consider that savings interest rates are low and inflation is rising, making your savings worth less and less over the years. “If you put ten percent of your income into your investment account throughout your life, you can make serious money.”