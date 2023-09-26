On the evening of this Monday, September 25, armed civilians set fire to three vehicles near the towns of Ario de Rayón and La Rinconada, between the municipalities of Zamora and Ixtlán, in Michoacán.

Information released by the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) of Michoacán indicates that two cargo cars and a passenger unit were burned in the drug blockade already controlled by the authorities.

The civilians responsible for the burning escaped from the site without leaving a trace, although an operation led by the Civil Guard of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) in coordination with the Army and the National Guard, as well as the local police, is in the area. search.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the crime carried out near Institutional Operation Bases, who reacted quickly after the fires were reported.

According to the SSP of Michoacán, the narcoblockades would be a consequence of the recent reinforcement of security in the area by state and federal forces. See also MARINA seizes 1,600 kilos of cocaine on the coast of Michoacán

“These criminal acts are considered a reaction by criminal groups in the area, since security has just been reinforced in the region and logically they disapprove of the presence of state and federal forces,” read a statement from the SSP. .