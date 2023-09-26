Dean Martin, the popular American star, singer, and the best comedian of the mid-18th century is remembered for his talent and unbeatable performances at nightclubs. Martin began his career as an artist at nightclubs before entering Hollywood in the 1950s. His charming looks and incredible voice made him a superstar in the American film industry. He used to perform comedy shows at nightclubs with Jerry Lewis and had formed an inseparable partnership.

It took him a while to advance his career in the film industry, but once he started a career as an actor, there was no going back. Surprisingly, Martin is not only famous for his superb acting and singing skills. He was also renowned for his slicked-back and pompadour hairstyles, which had inspired many men of that time to try those haircuts. Many fans appreciated Martin’s hairstyles and his hair routine, which helped him have a head full of hair throughout his career. But some suspected that he wore a toupee, which resembled his original hair and covered his bald patches. Let’s see whether the speculations were true or just the rumors.

Did He Wear a Toupee?

Dean Martin had been on screen and stage for more than six decades. Dean Martin’s thick, wavy hair that looked as beautiful in the later stages of his career as at the beginning raised a lot of questions. It’s natural for people to wonder how someone can have the same volume and hair thickness for decades. So, there was an ongoing suspicion that Dean Martin actually wore a hairpiece for men that concealed his baldness and made him look fabulous in all his shows and public appearances.

A hairpiece, hair system, or toupee is made of human hair or synthetic hair that look just like your natural hair. It’s commonly used to hide thinning hair and conceal those bald patches, which might otherwise look obvious when you style your hair. With the growing popularity of toupees and the increasing number of hair loss cases in men, people often rely on fake extensions to get their desired hair length and volume.

We’ve seen many celebrities flaunt toupees just to get to experiment with different hairstyles and haircuts without making a drastic change to their natural hair. The question is, did they have the technology to build customized hair toupees like today?

Today, toupees are designed to match your biological hair color and texture. They can be customized to your hair texture so that nobody can notice you are wearing fake hair. Sadly, there were not many customization options available back then. So, it’s hard to believe that Martin wore a hairpiece in the 1950s.

Dean Martin’s Hairstyles

Do you know Dean Martin’s hairstyles were so popular that to have a good hairstyle in the 1940s and 1950s would mean copying Martin’s haircuts? He was a fashion icon of that time and it’s not hard to see why. Rocking some difficult hairstyles, which can make or break one’s look, was something Martin could do effortlessly. He was known for pulling off some exciting looks confidently.

That had inspired thousands of people to follow him. Whether it was the classic slicked-back, the wavy hair, or the side part, his versatile hairstyles brought a significant change to people’s fashion sense. Let’s check out a few popular Martin hairstyles that have influenced his fans and are still followed.

Slicked Back Pompadour : Nothing can beat the beauty of a slicked-back pompadour style and Dean Martin knew that. With a side parting, the slicked-back hairstyle looked incredibly gorgeous. Thankfully, he had the right length and hair volume to give this stylish hairstyle a shot. You just need to apply a lot of gel on the hair and slick it back with a comb to create a pompadour.

: Nothing can beat the beauty of a slicked-back pompadour style and Dean Martin knew that. With a side parting, the slicked-back hairstyle looked incredibly gorgeous. Thankfully, he had the right length and hair volume to give this stylish hairstyle a shot. You just need to apply a lot of gel on the hair and slick it back with a comb to create a pompadour. Wavy Hairstyle : The loose wavy hairstyle looked amazing on the King of Cool. People really loved the transition from straight slicked-back hairstyle to the wavy coiffure. The hairstyle looked messy but perfect on him.

: The loose wavy hairstyle looked amazing on the King of Cool. People really loved the transition from straight slicked-back hairstyle to the wavy coiffure. The hairstyle looked messy but perfect on him. The Side Part: If you want a neat hairstyle that won’t catch a lot of attention and nor would it look too much, the side part is your best bet. And if Dean Martin could flaunt it, you can too. It’s one of the easy-to-create hairstyles that you can wear with just about any outfit.

So, Is It a Hairpiece or His Natural Hair?

It turns out Martin’s hair was original and the rumors that he wore a wig were just speculations. The King of Cool never had to wear a toupee to cover his bald patches or receding hairline. Although he did go through many haircuts and hair transitions, nothing proved that he wasn’t styling his natural hair. Of course, it was hard to believe that a man could have the same hair color, texture, and volume in his 50s and 60s, but that was true.

Having no hair loss on the crown and the hairline was pretty hard to believe. So, there were also rumors about him undergoing a hair transplant surgery. Then again, those were just the rumors. Hair transplant was introduced in the 1950s, but people didn’t opt for the surgery, as it was relatively new and there were fewer tools that could guarantee a successful transplant procedure.

Martin’s hair was done by a professional hairstylist who knew how to use different styling tools to create different hairstyles. This includes blow dryers, curlers, straighteners, and so on. Despite all these rumors, Dean Martin is believed to have had a head full of hair for a long time. The fact that he had natural hair makes his overall profile super amazing. There’s no doubt his flawless hair and the exciting haircuts were the work of a hairstylist, but he never wore a hairpiece. Since there were fewer customization options at that time, it’s hard to believe that Dean Martin had used men’s hairpieces that looked so natural.

Dean Martin has set an example that anyone can have a head full of hair, irrespective of their age. You just need a maintenance routine and your natural hair will look flawless.