FC Barcelona visits Naples this Wednesday in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, an event that the Blaugrana played for the last time three years ago, when they were eliminated against PSG 5-2 on aggregate. With the elimination in the Copa del Rey and the notable delay in the League, the Champions League is the last train of this season for the team led by Xavi Hernández, a coach who will leave the club at the end of the season. That is why Barça is committed to having a good participation in the top European competition, a path that must begin by getting a positive result from the Diego Maradona Stadium. Opposite will be a damaged Napoli, which is ninth in Serie A and who changed their coach this Monday.

0 Alex Meret, Mathías Olivera, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Franck Zambo, Jens Ctrabajo, Lobotka, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Politano

0 Ter Stegen, Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Íñigo Martínez, Cancelo, Frenkie De Jong, Gündogan, A. Christensen, Pedri, Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal

Goals

Referee Felix Zwayer

Go to start Barcelona lineup: This is Xavi Hernández's eleven: Ter Stegen Koundé, Araújo, I. Martínez, Cancelo; Christensen, De Jong, Gundogan, Pedri; Yamal and Lewandowski. Naples Lineup This is Francesco Calzona's eleven: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Cayuda; Politano, Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen.

