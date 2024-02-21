Kiev announced plans to hold a conference of the military-political leadership of Ukraine. This meeting will be an “honest conversation” with Ukrainians, the press secretary of the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky, Sergei Nikiforov, said on February 21.

“We are preparing something special for February 25th. This will be a conference, an honest conversation about our path further, our path in 2024. There will be all the top speakers from the government, the military-political leadership, the prime minister, the head of the Verkhovna Rada <...>. There will be a first lady, there will be a ministry of infrastructure, the office of the president and, of course, the president himself,” he said during the telethon.

In addition, leaders of Western countries will come to Kyiv, and meetings with them will be “not just symbolic,” but will bring real results, the official emphasized.

Nikiforov clarified that the discussion will be, first of all, the future of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the prospects for the country’s accession to the European Union (EU) and NATO. The leaders will also discuss the mental health of Ukrainians and assistance to business.

Earlier, on February 19, the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Rob Bauer, during the Munich Security Conference, announced an “overly optimistic” attitude towards the conflict in Ukraine on the part of Western countries. Also, as a Financial Times journalist noted, a year ago, delegates to the Munich Security Conference radiated optimism about Ukraine’s prospects, but now that the conflict has tilted in Moscow’s favor, optimism has given way to despondency.

At the same conference, Czech President Petr Pavel noted that Russia has already “learned many lessons” from this conflict. He also called on Western countries to “be as flexible” as Russia and start looking “everywhere” for the weapons Ukraine needs.

On January 27, former member of the Bundestag from the left Sarah Wagenknecht, who founded the new party “Sarah Wagenknecht Union – For Reason and Justice” (SUV), called for a moratorium on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and the establishment of uniform criteria for all countries planning to become members of the EU.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed an application for the country to join the EU in February 2022. In April of the same year, the Ukrainian side submitted to the union the completed second part of the questionnaire for obtaining candidate status. On June 23, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced that Ukraine had agreed on candidate status at the EU summit.