













My Hero Academia brings together its great heroes in a new visual for its seventh season









The new visual vibrates on a canvas of alert red tone and shows us the veteran heroes of My Hero Academia, which are Pro Hero Edgeshot, Best Jeanist, Endeavor, All Might, Hawks, Eraser Head and Mirko. We will have the best on the front lines! Manga readers know that a duet line of encounters will be revealed to us and will make us experience maximum tension.

Before of the premiere of the seventh season that will be released in Japan on May 4, 2024four special recap chapters will be released, in case you forgot some details from the previous six seasons.

The special chapters have the following calendar:

6 of April

April 13th

April 20th

April 27

Source: Studio Bones

Besides, My Hero Academia announced a film that will arrive in the summer of 2024. Although Kohei Horikoshi's work is in the final stretch, fans still have a long way to go. Let's see how the new installment that will focus on the heroes' best battles turns out.

We recommend you: My Hero Academia: Season 7 releases new visual of the students of class 1-A

Where can I watch My Hero Academia? Where can I read the manga?

The six seasons of My Hero Academia are available on the platform Crunchyroll. While the manga delivery is found in the Manga Plus catalog, which always releases the first and last three chapters of each series.

If you want to read chapter 413, you can check it here translated and edited into Spanish. Currently the battle between Shigaraki and Deku is in focus.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)