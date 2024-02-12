TALLINN, Estonia – President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia once proclaimed the dissolution of the Soviet empire “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century.” Back then, in 2005, few expected him to do anything about it.

But then came Russia's occupation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia from Georgia in 2008, its support for Ukrainian separatists and annexation of Crimea in 2014 and, most forcefully, the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Now, with the rise of former President Donald J. Trump, who in the past promised to leave NATO and recently threatened never to come to the aid of allies, concern is growing among European nations that Putin could invade a nation of NATO in the next decade and that it could have to face its forces without the support of the United States.

That could happen as soon as five years after the conclusion of the war in Ukraine, according to some officials and experts who believe that would be enough time for Moscow to rebuild and rearm its military.

“We've always sort of suspected that this is the only existential threat we have,” Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm, commander of the Estonian Army, said of a possible Russian invasion.

“The last few years have also made it very, very clear that, simply put, many NATO militaries are not prepared to fight Russia,” Palm said.

Just as Putin downplayed American warnings that he planned to invade Ukraine, Moscow has dismissed concerns that Russia is planning to attack NATO.

Europe's concern has been further fueled in recent months by Putin's militarization of the Russian economy and increases in spending for his military and arms industry while, at the same time, some Republicans in Congress The United States seeks to limit American aid to Ukraine.

NATO maintains that it is prepared to defend the borders of its 31 member states, which together have increased national defense spending by approximately $190 billion since 2014. In 2006, senior defense officials from each NATO country NATO agreed to spend at least 2 percent of their annual domestic production on their armies. As of last year, only 11 countries had reached the 2 percent threshold, although a Western diplomat said last month that around 20 member states are expected to reach it by 2024.

NATO is testing its readiness in a months-long military exercise involving 90,000 troops that began last month in what officials call the largest exercise NATO has conducted since the end of the Cold War. The fact that the exercise, known as Steadfast Defender 2024, is a test of how NATO forces would respond to a Russian invasion has made border states nervous.

Last month, Norway's top military commander warned that “we have little time” to build defenses against an unpredictable Russia. “There is now a window that lasts maybe one, two, maybe three years, in which we will have to invest even more in a secure defense,” said commander General Eirik Kristoffersen.

On the same day, President Sauli Niinistö of Finland attempted to calm concerns raised by reports that a Steadfast Defender scenario would test how NATO would respond to a Russian invasion of Finland. “None of the war games conducted for decades have been carried out in real terms, and I would not overreact,” Niinistö said on a national radio program.

Also last month, Sweden's top military commander, General Micael Byden, and its Civil Defense Minister, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, warned that Sweden must be prepared for war. This sparked a storm of criticism from the Opposition party and experts, who described the comments as alarmist. However, Sweden is prepared to join NATO, as Finland did last year, both shelving years of military non-alignment out of nervousness about Russia.

“We don't think the question is whether” Russia will try to invade or not, Col. Mati Tikerpuu, commander of Estonia's 2nd Infantry Brigade, said in December. For many Estonians, he said, “it's just a question of when.”

Johanna Lemola contributed reporting to this article.

By: Lara Jakes and Christina Anderson