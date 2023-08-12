The 22-year-old boxer from Córdoba Emiliano “El Chango” Fabricio Priotti was found dead Wednesday night in his neighborhood apartment saavedra porteño. Justice is investigating the causes of his death.

On Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., two of the young man’s friends arrived at the apartment they shared with Priotti and, when they wanted to enter his room, they realized that it was locked. Although they called and knocked on the door, they did not get a response from the boxer.

what is known

After forcing the opening, they entered and found the young man lifeless. Now, Justice is investigating the causes of his death, since he would have been alone at the time of death, reported the newspaper La Voz.

The athlete was born in Villa del Rosario, Cordoba, and grew up in Rio Segundo. He got into boxing as a kid and was trained by Miguel Rojas; he was the brother of Sergio “Piluso” Priotti, another prominent boxer. Likewise, he was a pupil of trainer Jorge Ochenduszka, with whom he began working after debuting as a hired fighter under the orders of Fabián Gómez.

“El Chango” had debuted in August 2022 when he defeated Alan Ponce. He then won 4 more fights, 3 of them by KO. His last fight was in June of this year against Misael Graffioli; He had a new date on September 9, at the Casino Buenos Aires, according to the site A la Vera del Ring.

The Civil Association of Boxing Technicians of the Province of Córdoba issued a statement on social networks in which they regretted the death of the young man.

“Sadness, pain and a broken heart. There are no words that can be accommodated or said in a situation as painful as this. Those of us who knew you know it very well, we also know how difficult life has been with you. Unfortunately, and despite the fact that many wanted to help you, you were no longer there… your mind and heart exclaimed, shouted and we did not finish realizing it. We only have what we have lived, your occurrences and your smiles. Today you left us dear Chango Priotti, today you said goodbye to us and there is no way to remedy it… Goodbye champion, surely the Beard will hug you and give you the affection and love you deserve. You’ve stopped suffering dear Chango, that’s it. Rest in peace,” they wrote.

The Nation, Argentina

GDA