Security cameras outside a house, captured the exact moment in which a vehicle loses control and hits a girl in the streets of the the salty colonyin it La Paz municipalityMexico state.

In the clip shared on social networks, you can see a blue vehicle driving in reverse, so the crew members cannot see the minor and they ram her, and then crash into a wall.

Witnesses quickly approached the vehicle to warn the motorist of what was happening and helped the little girl, after the tires ran over her, resulting in serious injuries.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to help the little girl, who was treated by paramedics from the Municipal Civil Protection Systemto later be transferred to a nearby hospital in an emergency.

It was unofficially reported that the crew members of the car would have managed to escape, although this version has not been confirmed by the authorities. The vehicle with license plates Mexico City remained under the protection of the local Public Ministry, while the girl remains hospitalized.

VIDEO: