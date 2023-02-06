The Spanish Maritime Rescue services carried out rescue operations for sub-Saharan migrants who were sailing around the islands of Lanzarote and Gran Canaria in precarious boats. Among those rescued were several minors.

At least 163 migrants were rescued in one day. The Spanish Rescue and Maritime Services carried out the rescue in three different operations, identifying two small boats and an inflatable boat.

One of the pateras (a small boat without a deck for fishing in shallow waters) carried 51 people on board. The inflatable boat brought with it 58, while in the last boat located there were 54 people.

These are people of sub-Saharan origin. In 2022, at least 2,390 migrants died en route to the Iberian nation. The illegal route from the African continent to the Spanish islands is one of the deadliest on the planet.

According to the Spanish press agency EFE, 1,292 people arrived in Spain irregularly in January of this year. The figure represents 69.3% less than the same period in 2022. At that time, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior counted some 4,202 people.

Boat carrying migrants sinks off the coast of Greece

At least four immigrants, including three children, died after the boat in which they were traveling to the European coasts sank. The event occurred off the Greek island of Leros, according to reports from the Hellenic coast guard.

Some 39 people and the body of a woman were rescued in the area of ​​the incident. The minors died some time after being admitted to a medical center.

The Greek coast guard also reported that the rescued sailed from Turkey. The Hellenic Republic, along with Spain and Italy, are three of the territories with the greatest influx of migrants, mainly from Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

With Reuters and EFE