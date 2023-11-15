Wired magazine recently interviewed Todd Howardhead of Bethesda Softworks, in an interesting video in which he retraces his career, in which the fact also emerges that The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind it was actually a great success on Xboxhelping the entire Bethesda to move forward in a difficult period.
The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind was one of the biggest exclusive on the first Xbox, in a period in which RPGs of this type were relegated exclusively to PC.
However, the particular concept of the Microsoft console made it suitable for such a project.
The video happens precisely for the 22nd anniversary of the first Xbox, which makes the re-enactment of Morrowind particularly relevant, as it is one of the symbolic games of that first Microsoft console.
Todd Howard’s memories of Morrowind and Xbox
“If we go back to 2000, Microsoft was designing the Xbox and technically it was a very good thing for us, a very cool console. PC stylewith a hard drive and many things that instead had to do with classic consoles,” Howard explained in the video.
“The big question was: how do we transfer the controls and all the typical systems? Luckily, we’re all here today because that game was a huge success. That shocked me: obviously, the game had done well on PC but on Xbox everything he era was the game best-selling behind Halo“.
The fact of finding an RPG with a classic setting like Morrowind just after Halo in sales on a console was indeed a particular spectacle. Curiously, the cycle ended in recent years with the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft, which in a certain sense was the result of the long collaborative relationship between the two companies.
