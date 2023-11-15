Wired magazine recently interviewed Todd Howardhead of Bethesda Softworks, in an interesting video in which he retraces his career, in which the fact also emerges that The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind it was actually a great success on Xboxhelping the entire Bethesda to move forward in a difficult period.

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind was one of the biggest exclusive on the first Xbox, in a period in which RPGs of this type were relegated exclusively to PC.

However, the particular concept of the Microsoft console made it suitable for such a project.

The video happens precisely for the 22nd anniversary of the first Xbox, which makes the re-enactment of Morrowind particularly relevant, as it is one of the symbolic games of that first Microsoft console.