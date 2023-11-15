The Russian Armed Forces would benefit from new Belarusian-made Polonaise-M multiple launch rocket systems, military expert Yuri Lyamin told Izvestia. This is how he commented on the news that this new system recently entered service with the Belarusian Armed Forces for the first time.

“The Russian Tornado-S MLRS can hit targets up to 120 km away. There is an Iskander with missiles with a range of up to 500 km, but for many purposes they are redundant. They are designed to overcome missile defenses and are very expensive. Such ammunition can only be exchanged for a truly important target,” noted Yuri Lyamin.

The Polonez-M MLRS complex is an updated version of the Polonez, already in service with the Belarusian army, with missiles with a range of up to 300 km. This MLRS is designed to destroy headquarters, ammunition depots, airfields, equipment and manpower.

The media have already called Polonez-M a competitor to the American HIMARS system, since its ammunition uses satellite navigation to carry out high-precision strikes.

According to military expert Andrei Frolov, Chinese technology could have been used in the creation of the Polonaise-M. Taking this into account, the possibility of selling Polonezov-M to Russia depends on licensing agreements between Belarus and China on the use and sale of these MLRS, which are not disclosed.

Frolov expressed confidence that the Russian Armed Forces do not need the Polonaise-M system.

“We have the Iskander operational-tactical missile system, as well as the Tornado-S MLRS,” he explained.

According to the expert, the capabilities of these weapon systems are quite sufficient.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

