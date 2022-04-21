Former judge cited an “elite full of privileges” when asking what is being done to change Brazil

Former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil) criticized this Thursday (21.Apr.2022) what he called “elite full of privileges” and “mighty above the law” in a post on twitter on Tiradentes, symbol of the Inconfidência Mineira.

“An elite full of privileges, powerful above the law, abusive taxes and fees and a population without access to the most basic services. Tiradentes gave his life trying to change that reality. More than 200 years later, what are we doing to transform this same Brazil?” asked Moro.

Dispute for the Plateau

On Wednesday (20.Apr.2022), Moro said that “may not compete for anything” by the current party in the 2022 elections. He also stated that he changed the candidacy of the Planalto, guaranteed by the former party (Podemos), in favor of “fight against extremism” which, according to him, is led by Lula (PT) and Bolsonaro (PL).

Moro said he doesn’t live off politics. “I was even out of Brazil, I came back to help build something that can overcome these political extremes, and rescue the strengthening of our institutions, the protection of our democracy and the recovery of the economy”he added.