“fast and furious” is ready to close its story with a tenth installment that promises to increase its doses of action, rhythm and variety of characters. Not for nothing did it become one of the most successful film sagas of all time and has even launched spin-offs.

The expectations for the fate of the family of Dominic Toretto they’re big, but we won’t have to wait long to see it now that production has started filming. The news was given by the same Vin Dieselwho again surprised with the exclusion of an important character.

Vin Diesel’s post where he reveals that “Fast X” will be the new name of “Fast and Furious 10”. Photo: Instagram

“When the script for ‘F10’ came to me, Mia Toretto was excluded. Someone to whom I have attributed the brotherhood of Dom and Brian… He was so disappointed that he could not see how he could continue, ”said the protagonist through his official Instagram account.

“After all, I wasn’t going to do another ‘Fast & Furious’ unless Brian was back in the fourth,” he continued. Because of this, the actor intervened for the character to be included again. In the post, he also shared an image of himself hugging Paul Walker and Jordana Brewster.

“F10” will be directed by Justin Lin and will once again star Vin Diesel. Photo: Composition/Universal

When is “Fast and Furious 10” released?

The tenth installment of “Fast and Furious” will be divided into two parts. The first is scheduled to premiere on May 19, 2023.