The Community Budgets for 2024 have received two amendments from Vox, a government partner of the PP. One of them calls for the creation of an Emergency and Security Innovation and Training Center (Cifes) in the Region of Murcia, which will cost about 20 million euros. As explained by parliamentary spokesperson Rubén Martínez Alpañez, only the Community and La Rioja do not have a Cifes. The other amendment calls for the implementation of a program by the Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Equality to prevent the fight against violence in the family, which will be endowed with 100,000 euros. Both initiatives will foreseeably be taken into account since this is established in the 2024 Budget Pact, signed by Alpañez and Joaquín Segado, in which those from Antelo committed not to present amendments without first agreeing on them with the popular ones.

The Socialist Party, for its part, has presented a total of 147 amendments to the Community's budgets. Among them, those announced by the socialist leader Pepe Vélez in the annual balance made on Wednesday before the press stand out: 10 million for the Cartagena Logistics Activities Zone (ZAL), the 100,000 euros for the defense of the Spanish nation of Antelo to help to the Red Cross in rescuing immigrants who arrive by boat and they also hope that the 200,000 euros that the vice president reserves for advertising will go to the town councils in the Mar Menor area.

In health issues, the socialists demand the creation of 150 positions for health personnel for 12.3 million euros, the reinforcement of the mental health workforce for 3.5 million and compliance with the Rosell Law, for 16 million. They also propose increasing dependency benefits to reduce waiting lists (1.4 million), adding a supplement of 100 euros to Erasmus scholarships and subsidizing the first credit of university tuition at 99% (400,000 euros); dedicate 250,000 euros to campaigns against gender violence and 15,000 to the LGTBI Observatory.

Podemos, for its part, has presented 73 amendments to the budget and 5 to the articles. It was already known that they would present at least thirty of them, related to Lorca. They also include a package focused on Cartagena. Among them, deputy María Marín highlighted three initiatives to promote the projects that they consider strategic for the port city: the ZAL of Los Camachos, a new urban beach in El Espalmador and the expansion of the FEVE towards Cabo de Palos and the municipalities of the Mar Menor .

Along these lines, Podemos deputy Víctor Egio advanced an amendment to eliminate the barracks in Los Alcázares and another to allocate the 100,000 euros from Antelo for the defense of Spain to a sensitization and awareness campaign against hate crimes, xenophobia and LGTBIphobia.