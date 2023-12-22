Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

During the holidays, meetings and moments of conviviality intensify. Swab for those with symptoms (even a few hours before going out). Still time to get vaccinated (to those recommended). Use of masks. Precautions at the table

During the holidays they intensify The meetings with colleagues, friends and relatives and moments of conviviality with lunches and dinners at Christmas and New Year: how to protect yourself from flu and Covid and, above all, how to protect against contagions people most at riski.e. elderly and frail people with previous chronic illnesses? What precautions take? recommended to do the swab? Who should do it, and when?

Here are some tips with the help of Dr. Pietro Scanzano, medical director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases IRCCS Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome.

Protect the most fragile What is the situation today? We are now passing the fourth year of fighting Covid; if the first impact state devastating and the severity of the disease, combined with the scarcity of knowledge, technologies, drugs, vaccines and protective devices, made the entire population exposed to serious and even lethal consequences, today the situation has radically changed. It turns out to be important protect the most fragile individualsthe elderly population and the cancer population with immunosuppression, because for these people the Covid and/or the flu may have even fatal consequences. These holidays obviously create family, emotional and recreational gatherings. But it is precisely this population that needs to be protected by creating a “multiple security perimeter” with vaccinations, masks and rapid home tests. See also «Stomy Craft»: this is how ostomy children learn to manage themselves (and make friends) by playing

Anti-Covid swabs and do-it-yourself tests There is a rush to the pharmacy to take an anti-Covid swab in the run-up to the holidays and to buy do-it-yourself tests that can also be done at home. Is it necessary to always do this? How long before Christmas dinner should it be done?



First of all the swab should be done when there are respiratory symptoms. In the presence of symptoms, the test purchased at the pharmacy it can be done to

even at home, before going out to dinner. In any case it should be remembered that, as with all respiratory tract diseases, if you have respiratory symptoms such as cough and fever good rule to stay at home to treat themselves and also to avoid infecting people at risk of serious illness: frail, immunosuppressed oncologists, elderly, unvaccinated or vaccinated with only the first doses of the vaccine, who can have consequences if they contract flu or Covid. See also Covid today Italy, hospitalization map: where they grow and where they decrease

Masks Should masks be used (and when)?



The use of masks crecommended for caregivers, carers and fragile populations in case of continuous attendance in crowded places. But the same advice applies to the non-fragile population who have planned a period of coexistence and meetings with frail people.

Prevention at the table At the table with our loved ones, can we take some other precautions to protect frail and/or elderly people?



If you are about to have a c



ora cough or a sneeze good to do in the crease of the elbowthen thewash your hands and face; if possible, it is advisable to get up from the table and go and cough or sneeze in another roomand then wash your hands and face.

Vaccinations Can we still get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19? Who is recommended to?



Of course, there is still time to get vaccinated it is best to do it immediately to prevent serious forms of the disease. Both vaccinations are strongly recommended for elderly people and those with high fragility due to pre-existing pathologieswhich increase the risk of a serious form of Covid or flu. The strong one recommendation valid for cohabitants, caregivers and carers who, having contact with the outside world and with fragile people, are often carriers of viruses. It is not an imposition, but a tool to protect loved ones and, in general, the most fragile, therefore an act of love. It should also be remembered that medicines for chronic diseases must be taken continuously and correctly, even during the holidays. See also Respiratory syncytial virus, why is immunization not available in Italy?

Groups of people most at risk Based on the Circular of the Ministry of Health of 27 September 2023 Indications and recommendations for the 2023/2024 autumn/winter vaccination campaign against COVID-19 with subsequent additions (here And here) and the ministerial circular Influenza prevention and control: recommendations for the 2023-2024 season (here) he comes vaccination is strongly recommended to the groups of people at risk with chronic respiratory diseasesof the cardio-circulatory system, cerebrovascular, oncological pathologies – in treatment, for example, with immunosuppressive drugs -, diabetes, some neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, obesity, immunosuppressed patients due to congenital or acquired pathology, transplant recipients or in treatment with immunosuppressive drugs.

