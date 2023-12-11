The moment took place during a ceremony in Planalto with the presentation of a plan for the homeless population

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from STF (Supreme Federal Court), was applauded and called “Xandão” this Monday (Dec 11, 2023) during an event with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at Palácio do Planalto. The magistrate also received shouts from “no amnesty” of members of social movements present – ​​in reference to the trial in the Court of the defendants of January 8th. The ceremony was about presenting a plan for homeless people with around R$1 billion (R$982 million) in investments.

