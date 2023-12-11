From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 11/12/2023 – 17:41

Shopee released this Monday, 11th, the results of its in-app survey on the shopping habits of Brazilians for the Christmas season. The study reveals that users intend to invest, on average, R$450 in gifts. Furthermore, another finding from the survey is the growing popularity of Pix as a payment method, chosen by 50% of consumers, closely followed by credit cards, preferred by 34%.

The study carried out with the platform's consumers also revealed that the preference for practicality and security drives 66% of respondents, who say they make purchases for seasonal dates online. Among the most sought after gift categories, women's clothing leads with 45%, demonstrating that fashion is a prominent choice for gifting on the date. Next come home, kitchen and decoration (38%), shoes (37%) and toys (36%).

Planning and purchasing decision

Regarding shopping planning, more than 60% of respondents took advantage of Black Friday offers to secure their Christmas gifts, demonstrating a growing trend of anticipating end-of-year shopping. Additionally, 46% plan to buy three weeks or more in advance, while only 25% will leave it until two weeks before Christmas.

“The survey results highlight the increasing planning of Brazilians when purchasing gifts on special occasions, reflecting a growing adaptation to online commerce. In this context, our dedication has focused on providing distinct advantages on our platform, through initiatives such as coupons, offers and exclusive lives for each occasion”, highlights Felipe Piringer, responsible for marketing at Shopee.

As for gift choices, 38% have not yet decided, but among those who have already chosen, 93% choose to give gifts to family, 24% to friends and 14% to their partner. For the majority (63%), it is crucial that gifts offer good value for money and are affordable. When asked about their purchasing preferences, 52% of respondents highlighted that they first look for the desired gift and then look for the store with the best offer.

Regarding the best ways to search when choosing, 40% said they use Google as their main reference, 35% choose gifts from recommended stores and 30% rely on recommendations from third parties.