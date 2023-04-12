Today we get to the heart of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 draw, with 5 Italians on the field for the round of 32. On central court, the second match of the day, around 12.30, it’s Jannik Sinner’s turn who makes his direct debut in the 2nd round against the Argentine Schwartzman, with whom he had also played doubles in recent days. The South Tyrolean returns to the field after the defeat in the final in Miami with Medvedev against the Argentine who eliminated Goffin in the first round. Whoever wins will find Hurkacz in the round of 16: not an impossible path for Sinner, who would cross Djokovic in a hypothetical quarter-final … and there they would start to get serious. Also on Ranieri III, the central field, immediately after Sinner, there will be the challenge between Medvedev (seeded number 3 of the scoreboard) and Sonego, who arrives at this appointment after the super comeback on Humbert, in a match where he canceled 4 French match point. “Medvedev is more playable here,” said Lorenzo after the victory, but it will still be a complicated mission to beat the Russian.