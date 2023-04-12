Five Italians on the field today for the 2nd round of the Masters 1000 on clay. Jannik around 13 with Schwartzman, the Turin player faces Medvedev. Cerundolo for Matteo
Today we get to the heart of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 draw, with 5 Italians on the field for the round of 32. On central court, the second match of the day, around 12.30, it’s Jannik Sinner’s turn who makes his direct debut in the 2nd round against the Argentine Schwartzman, with whom he had also played doubles in recent days. The South Tyrolean returns to the field after the defeat in the final in Miami with Medvedev against the Argentine who eliminated Goffin in the first round. Whoever wins will find Hurkacz in the round of 16: not an impossible path for Sinner, who would cross Djokovic in a hypothetical quarter-final … and there they would start to get serious. Also on Ranieri III, the central field, immediately after Sinner, there will be the challenge between Medvedev (seeded number 3 of the scoreboard) and Sonego, who arrives at this appointment after the super comeback on Humbert, in a match where he canceled 4 French match point. “Medvedev is more playable here,” said Lorenzo after the victory, but it will still be a complicated mission to beat the Russian.
Berrettini-Bis
—
Matteo Berrettini, who beat the American Cressy in the 1st round, will face Cerundolo, Argentine number 33 in the ranking. It is an unprecedented between the two, with Berrettini who will have to make a further leap in quality to overcome the Argentine who made his debut in the Principality by eliminating the British Norrie with a clear 6-3 6-4. For Matteo it is important to find continuity, in a possible cross in the round of 16 that would see him face Thiem or Rune (seeded number 6).
The derby
—
It’s true that the match will put the winner in front of Nole Djokovic, but Musetti against Nardi is a derby that can give emotions (start scheduled for 12.20 on pitch 2). The previous one dates back to October 2019 and won – surprisingly – Nardi in three sets. Another story, another moment: Musetti is the favourite, but watch out for the Pesaro who comes from three consecutive successes and has passed from qualifying to get to this point. All matches are broadcast live by Sky Sports.
April 12 – 00:25
