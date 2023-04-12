No break on the Third Pole and the single party – “let alone”, “the line does not change” -, but the controversy that in the last few hours has kept the spotlight on Italia Viva and Azione shows no signs of subsiding despite the reassurances of the leaders. And so, in a day marked by vitriolic repartee, rebounds of responsibilities and fears, the a decidedly high-tension climate between Matteo Renzi’s party and that of Carlo Calendaengaged since the morning in a ‘battle’ with declarations, tweets, accusations and expectations.

It all begins with the ex premier’s announcement of his new position as director of the Riformista. “There is the risk of a conflict of interest”, commented Calenda in recent days. Doubts raised yesterday by Richetti: “One has to decide whether in life he does politics or information. When Renzi calls me, does he talk to me about the party or does he interview me for the Riformista?”. Then here comes the “decomposed exit” from the parts of Action, as an exponent Iv defines it, on Renzi’s “tactics” which would be jeopardizing the birth of the single party. Hence the reaction of the Renzians after days of silence. “Enough, they’ve been beating us for 10 days”, snaps a member of parliament Iv. And so here comes the first attack of the day by Ivan Scalfarotto: “We read that Richetti has doubts about Renzi’s choices. First they ask him to step back, then they are not convinced. Fortunately – he says – the congress of the single party starts on 10 June and all doubts will be resolved in the physiological democratic game”.

Soon after also an official note from Italia Viva to reply to the accusations of ‘tacticism’: “There is no tacticism of Italia Viva. We have decided to hold a democratic congress in which we confront each other head on and not with anonymous showgirls”, reads the note which confirms the will to go ahead in the single party. “We are ready for the congress that Calenda has asked to hold. And we put our name and surname on it. There is someone who changes his mind once a day, but that someone is not us. As for Renzi: he was asked to take a step back, he did it.

It also intervenes David Pharaoh: ”We are waiting for Calenda to convene the rules working table, we are waiting for Calenda to convene the political committee, we are waiting for Calenda to explain how to stand as a candidate for congress. The tactics are all from Calenda, not from Renzi. It’s a good thing that from 10 June we vote democratically”.

And again Luciano Nobili: ”The problem is not if Italia Viva disbands, the impression is that Action is disbanding due to its own internal divisions. Luckily June 10 arrives and the congress starts”. And then Teresa Bellanova: “We hold the congress and we discuss everything there. This is how democratic parties do it. Who is afraid of democracy?” asks the former Renzian minister.

“I’m reading controversies within the Third Pole. I’m sorry. We have chosen to have a single party and we have already defined the dates. We are not changing our minds and are working in this direction #June 10”, he relaunches Maria Elena Boschi.

“The truth? The truth is that Calenda is afraid of losing the congress”, the Italia Viva parliamentarians then attack, speaking to Adnkronos of Action’s “nervousness” for that ‘classic’ congress born from below, from the territories as the Renzians would like and which could embarrass a less structured party like Action. Hence, according to Iv, the tensions. “Are we at the break? Let’s say Calenda is doing it all by himself”, therefore leading party sources explain to Adnkronos. In short, the Renzians reject the sender not only the accusations of not wanting to be serious but blame the leader of Action for the will to break.

It is therefore the person concerned who replies to the attacksfirst with a post on Twitter – “As far as @Azione_it is concerned, the prospect of an open and inclusive liberal-democratic party remains the only one useful to the country. It must be pursued seriously and quickly with the subjects who are really interested. There are no barnyard controversies interest and we will not take part in it” and then, after the denial on the imminent break entrusted to Adnkronos – “But let alone,” says Calenda – to the microphones of DiMartedì on La7. “There is a fundamental point: we promised a single party and Renzi is not responding to this. This is not good“, says the leader of Action adding:” I think Renzi may have legitimacy a different idea, ‘nothing this one’, everyone is free to change his mind when he wants. The important thing is that it is transparent and clear. He wants to keep Italia Viva but a new party cannot be born if the two of origin remain. He will decide by confronting his parents, I will take note of it “. And again:” I have seen very harsh statements, personal attacks from many managers of Italia Viva. I have not heard from Renzi, I will not answer anything out of respect for the voters who voted for us, 8%, the symbol with my name and who hate backyard controversy”.

Controversies closed? Not a chance. In the evening, in fact, Matteo Renzi intervenes after a day of silence, bringing together his own friends to discuss the single party. “There is no change of line on our part, on the contrary. We have accepted everything, my step backwards, first the single party, the controversy over the symbols. I don’t know what else to accept, even if the membership also applied to the single membership”, thunders Renzi, who blurts out: “It is inexplicable, there is no political reason to break the Third Pole project. Someone says that the rupture that is feared by Action arises from needs related to money, to the Reformist, to the dissolution of the original parties. These are alibis and false motivations“.

“On money: since the beginning of the Italia Viva-Azione union we have given around 1.5 million euros, most of it to promote the face and name of Calenda, there are invoices”, points out Renzi, who continues: ” It is clear that if we create a single party, Italia viva and Azione dissolve.

“For my part – adds the leader Iv – I won’t make even half an argument against Calenda, I have no elements of personal friction with anyone. This attitude hurts the dreams and desires of those who would like to do politics, but I don’t get drawn into political squabbles. It’s crazy to screw everything up, if Calenda says no she will assume responsibility. Nobody makes or fuels controversy, if they want – Renzi passes the ball – they can do it, we don’t”.

And “I want to be very clear about the Reformist. In the phone call that preceded my press conference, Carlo was enthusiastic and explained to me that it was necessary to make the Third Pole newspaper. I explained no, it didn’t make sense,” he says.

And while at the meeting the tone becomes “very harsh” against Richetti and Calenda – the most decisive interventions, we learn, were those of Teresa Bellanova, Roberto Giachetti, Sandro Gozi, Ivan Scalfarotto, Lisa Noja – here comes the last one rejoinder of the day. “This is the proposal sent to Renzi for the constitution of the single party weeks ago and rejected by him. It does not provide for any preventive dissolution of Italia Viva and Azione, indeed we are talking about 2025. And all the guarantees of democracy are present. We are waiting for answers from merit”, note sources of Action after Renzi’s words showing a long document, awaiting a new response.