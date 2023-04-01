A 37-year-old woman this morning, April 1, 2023, around 8 am, threw herself from the balcony of her home with her 6-year-old son in her arms: she died, while the little one, according to the first information, was saved. The tragedy occurred in Celano, in the district of Santa Maria, a municipality of L’Aquila. The woman died instantly, the child is in serious condition hospitalized in the San Salvatore hospital in L’Aquila.

Help arrived immediately with the 118 ambulance and a helicopter that immediately transported the child to the hospital.

According to the first reconstructions reported by Leggo, the woman threw herself from the window of the house with her son in her arms, in the early hours of this morning in a terraced area in Celano.

On the spot there are 118 agents, carabinieri from the local station and firefighters. “A tragedy – commented the mayor of Celano, Settimio Santilli – she was the same age as my wife, I knew her very well even her parents, we are shocked”.