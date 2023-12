Argentine President-elect Javier Milei visits the White House at the end of November | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The team of the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, confirmed this Wednesday (6) that Santiago Bausili will be the president of the country’s Central Bank (BCRA).

Bausili held positions in the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019): he was undersecretary of the Treasury between 2016 and 2017 and secretary of the Treasury until December 2019.

According to information from the EFE agency, Milei met this Wednesday for the first time with the members of his complete cabinet and Bausili was present. He is a trusted man of the future Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, another former member of the Macri government.

With the decision of libertarian economist Emilio Ocampo, defender of the dollarization of the economy and the end of the Central Bank, not to take over the BCRA (his name had been mentioned by Milei in the campaign), there was speculation that the idea of ​​closing the institution, a of the new president’s promises, would be abandoned.

However, at the end of November, Milei’s team reported on X that the goal of closing the Central Bank of Argentina “is not negotiable”. The new Argentine president will take office next Sunday (10).