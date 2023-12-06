Castle party | Katri Helena: Next summer will be the last summer on stage

Katri Helena will perform next summer at Provinssirock.

Vocalist Katri Helena78, said in a joint interview with HS and Ilta-Sanomi at Linna’s party that next summer will be her last on stage.

However, he did not talk about the last year, which means that even after the summer, we may still see his performance.

The singer will perform next summer at Provinssirock. He laughed and said that he was surprised why he was still asked to parties.

“When Katri Helena is ordered, Katri Helena will come!”

The singer also praised her husband, the manager Tommi from Liimatai.

“He makes me understand this new way of doing things.”

Katri Helena’s recording career started already in 1963.