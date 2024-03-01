Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer recognized in Latin America For his fulfilled predictions, he announced what the weekend holds for each sign of the Zodiac. Saturday and Sunday will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. These are the mystical horoscopes for the weekend of March 2 and 3.

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to consider important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more relevant. Likewise, there are certain people who will have to focus on keeping their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said in her collaboration with The Herald of Mexico.

Also, it is important to highlight that, in addition to the daily horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through his letters what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. Furthermore, what will be the consequences of the current war conflicts.

Aries

During March you will enjoy a good streak full of fortune, positive changes are coming for your life. This month you will have the opportunity to establish the foundations for your future, it will also be a good time for the academic area. Take care of your health, especially your kidneys. They could take a trip because of their work. Their lucky numbers are 3 and 13, and their colors are red and orange.

Taurus

It will be a month of professional success. They are a sign known for their strong character and stubbornness, these will be important values ​​in their work. They must be careful, as there could be problems in the family. Take care of your health and pay special attention to your stomach and kidneys. If you are in a relationship, you have to find a way to break the routine and strengthen your emotional connection. Its lucky numbers are 15 and 30, and its colors are blue and white.

Gemini

In March you must continue moving towards your professional goals, you have to trust your abilities. It will be a great month for your personal development, the arrival of spring will bring positive energies. They have to be open to new opportunities in the work and academic area. Gemini women pay attention to possible hormonal problems and men to their kidneys. Don't worry about issues that haven't happened. Their lucky numbers are 2 and 21, and their colors are yellow and red.

Cancer

March will be a month that will bring you a lot of luck, positive surprises will arrive. Be careful not to get involved in gossip, and also try to control your temper. They have to adopt healthier habits and pay special attention to their lungs. In love, if you are already in a relationship, it will continue to advance and you will strengthen your union, you could get engaged and form a home. Their lucky numbers are 8 and 14, and their colors are orange and green.

Leo

During March, truth and justice will be key in your life. All the effort you put into your work will pay off. If you are considering reinventing yourself, it is the right time, you have to leave the past behind. Watch your back, Adopt healthy habits to improve your general well-being and avoid anxiety and depression. In the field of love, you will experience fleeting romances, do not get involved in relationships that you know are not good for you, continue meeting people.

Virgo

They have to think positively to see results in their professional life. March will be a month full of good luck. It's time to reinvent yourself, both in love and at work, but don't make hasty decisions, think carefully, especially if they get a job offer. If you have any legal matter to answer, don't leave it, you have to resolve it urgently. Their lucky numbers are 4 and 25, and their colors are red and yellow.

Pound

In March they will receive the reward they deserve for all their efforts. They will have to make important decisions and take advantage of the positive energy with which they will be surrounded. It will be a month of personal growth, you could bet on a new business or change jobs. Your ability to communicate will open doors for you. They will feel surrounded by love and new opportunities. If you are in a relationship you could look to buy a house. Their lucky numbers are 29 and 33, and their colors are red and blue.

Scorpion

This month you will feel the impulse to seek new paths, transformations are coming for you. If you are in a relationship, you have to control your jealousy and impulses if you do not want to have conflicts. A love from the past could return, do not give second chances, if they have already been hurt once, they do not deserve to return to your life. Take care of your health, especially your nervous system, improve your eating habits. Have positive thoughts and focus on your professional goals, March is a good month to close deals. Their lucky numbers are 18 and 23, and their colors are red and orange.

Mhoni Vidente's horoscopes for the weekend. Photo: Mhoni Vidente/Facebook

Sagittarius

Take the initiative, seek agreements and ask for that job promotion that corresponds to you, you have to trust yourself and seek excellence. If you are in a relationship, you could go through a moment of doubt, you have to reflect before making important decisions. If they are single, they will have a romance with someone from an air sign. March will be a good month economically, so you will be able to get out of debt. Their lucky numbers are 3 and 7, and their colors are orange and white.

Capricorn

This month you will have to be patient. Your professional growth will soon come, do not be afraid to ask for what is yours, a salary increase or a new source of income could come. March will be a suitable month if you have to make important decisions about new projects. Be careful with excesses, there will be many parties and meetings. Their lucky numbers are 5 and 16, and their colors are red and green.

Aquarium

If you are considering changing jobs, March will be favorable to do so. You will find an option that will leave you more money, but you must trust your talent and professionalism. Start the month by evaluating yourself, seek your transformation and improvement, especially if you have to make important decisions. They could have the opportunity to buy a house, but do not talk about it openly so as not to arouse envy. If you are in a relationship, avoid jealousy and arguments, enjoy moments together, you could consolidate your union with a pregnancy. Their lucky numbers are 17 and 31, and their colors are orange and yellow.

Pisces

March will be a month of transformation, You will see great advances in your professional life and in the area of ​​money, the universe is on your side. Dare to change your image, explore new possibilities. If you are in a relationship and will enjoy romantic moments, it could be time to formalize it. They have to improve their habits and maintain a positive attitude. Their lucky numbers are 12 and 24, and their colors are orange and red.