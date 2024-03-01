by VALERIO BARRETTA

4.15pm – The latest on the Horner case, between meetings with F1 leaders and the risk of publication of other documents.

16.10 – “Let's hope it's true“. This is how our Federico Albano summarizes the great fight between the teams that we seem to be witnessing at least today.

4.00pm – Let's start with our live broadcast providing the results of this morning's FP3.

F1 Bahrain, live coverage of qualifying

Good afternoon and welcome back to the live coverage of the race weekend in Bahrain, the first round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship. Qualifying will begin at 5pm: it will finally be the first real test of the year, with the drivers called to fight for the fastest lap.

In short, it's no longer a joke. There was no joking around even in free practice, where Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes battled and the Racing Bulls (in FP1), the McLarens and a great Fernando Alonso, who set the second best time in the last free practices, also entered the fight.

The hierarchies at the top seem very liquid, at least on one single lap. If on the race pace, where it is more difficult to hide, Max Verstappen seemed to be the most on the ball, in the fight for pole position at least three teams gave important results on the Sakhir track. We'll know more in an hour.