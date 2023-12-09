Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer recognized in Latin America for her fulfilled predictions, announced what lies ahead for each sign of the Zodiac today. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. These are the mystical horoscopes for the weekend of December 9 and 10.

Some members of the zodiac wheel must contemplate important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more important. Likewise, there are certain people who will have to focus on keeping their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said in her collaboration with The Herald of Mexico.

Also, it is important to highlight that, in addition to the daily horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through his letters what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. Furthermore, what will be the consequences of the current war conflicts.

Aries

This weekend will pass without conflicts, enjoy the calm and recharge your batteries. Take advantage of Saturday to organize a barbecue and spend time with your partner and family. Luck will come from the numbers three, 17 and 22, and the colors red and silver

Taurus

Luck is with you this weekend and it will arrive with the numbers zero, 19 and 32. Focus on the future and continue saving to build your wealth. Take time to organize your documents and also help a family member with a special purchase. Dress in bright colors.

Gemini

To have a peaceful weekend, avoid conflicts with your partner at all costs. If there is a disagreement, do not overdo it when giving your opinion and try to talk it out. Spend time at home, organizing and renovating your room. His luck comes with the numbers four, 29 and 31.

Cancer

Enjoy a couple of days of family life and memorable moments with your partner and loved ones. On Saturday you will have a meeting that will fill you with joy and fun. Your luck comes with the numbers one, 29 and 77.

Leo

The party is calling you this weekend, but you should be cautious in your alcohol consumption to avoid regrets. Drive carefully and continue exercising. You will receive money and be lucky with the numbers zero, 34 and 78.

Virgo

This weekend your mind will be dedicated to a new project, which will bring you prosperity. Take care of the details. Luck comes to you with the numbers four, 29 and 31. Celebrate a family member in style.

Pound

Family will be very important in the following days. One of her siblings could seek her out for love advice. On Saturday his luck will arrive accompanied by the numbers one, 44 and 56. Avoid carrying heavy objects, take care of your back and bones.

Scorpio

Luck will be present with the numbers three, 28 and 71. Take advantage of the weekend to rest and, if you have a partner, take time to talk about your relationship and your future goals. The result will be positive and future commitments could be considered.

Sagittarius

These days are a lot of work. You have decided to increase your income, so you must prepare your project. You will receive an invitation to celebrate your birthday, accept and dress in black or white. Your lucky numbers are one, 62 and 89.

Capricorn

These days you could receive an interesting job proposal that will bring you benefits. Save for the future and consider specializing in areas that enhance your social and technological skills. Saturday is a good day to go shopping and change your look. Your luck comes with nine, 33 and 41.

Aquarium

Management is the key to finding your balance. Organize your finances and documents. Take care of respiratory diseases and sore throats. Celebrate with your family. Your lucky numbers are six, 39 and 45.

Pisces

The family is present and invites him to celebrate Christmas. Take advantage of the weekend to resolve pending issues with your loved ones and strengthen ties. Take care of your health, especially your stomach and throat. Luck manifests itself with the numbers three, 44 and 61.