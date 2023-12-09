His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Head of the Office of Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs in the Presidential Office, witnessed part of the activities of the Mother of the Nation Festival, which is being held on the Abu Dhabi Corniche until December 31, 2023.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office published on its official account on the “X” platform: “Dhiab bin Mohammed bin Zayed is witnessing part of the activities of the Mother of the Nation Festival, which is being held on the Abu Dhabi Corniche until December 31, 2023, and His Highness praises the efforts of the organizers and their role in strengthening community ties and highlighting… The importance of family cohesion.