This Friday a new discovery of a caravan of migrants trying to cross the United States border was made known. The authorities of the border region of Ciudad Juárez found, during an inspection procedure of a truck, 57 people crowded inside the vehicle.

All the people are Guatemalan minors, 43 boys and 14 girls occupied the trailer along with eight men, a woman and her daughter.

The numbers of people trying to cross from different parts of the world to the United States, passing through Mexico, continue to skyrocket. Many of the routes used by those migrants who dare to cross the border illegally they endanger their lives and especially that of the minors with whom they travel.

The people who decide to migrate illegally are exposed to violence such as human trafficking, the dangerous routes they travel, deplorable conditions and even sexual abuse.

The most recent case corresponds to 57 underage migrants who were crowded in a caravan, all were reported as not accompanied by an adult relative or guardian.

Mexican authorities found 57 Guatemalan teenagers in a truck that was stopped for inspection on a highway leading to Ciudad Juárez, near the US border. According to the National Institute of Migration, the 43 boys and 14 girls were traveling alone. pic.twitter.com/DWAnquyQom —Darvinson Rojas (@DarvinsonRojas) January 27, 2023

The border authorities of Ciudad Juárez, a city that borders El Paso, in the United States, they were carrying out an inspection procedurevery common and routine in the regions bordering the North American country.

It was during the procedure that the police found more than fifty of minors. The truck driver was immediately arrested, and the 57 youths were transferred to a juvenile care center.

Many times, children are forced to travel to the United States to join their parents or relatives, who travel first and are already on the other side of the border.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

