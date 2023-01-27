Soto Grado’s refereeing in the quarterfinal cup derby in which Real Madrid eliminated Atlético de Madrid (3-1) has made Miguel Ángel Gil Marín explode. In a statement collected on the website of the rojiblanca entity on Friday night, the CEO and top shareholder of the club has charged against the arbitration system and against the white team. The harshness of his words make his speech unusual. Never, publicly, since he has held the reins of the entity, the owner of Atlético had expressed himself in those terms.

“I have the utmost respect for the arbitration team and I am convinced that his intention is always for the best, but anyone who observes it from the outside can see that the same thing has almost always happened for decades. Unfortunately, it no longer surprises anyone, it is not news. It is something very evident and you just have to remember the history ”.

Gil Marín alludes unambiguously to the influence that he believes that the power of Madrid exerts on arbitration: “Madrid is a club with a very strong environment, with many interests around it. They create such pressure that it is normal for it to affect the people who must make decisions. They are aware of what awaits them if they harm them with a mistake or even with a hit. The campaign against who they consider is harming them is common.

For the owner of Atlético, “the system is like that and from Atleti we cannot change it alone. We must compete as far as we can and continue working to have a stronger and fairer sector with all the clubs. That stadium and the color of that shirt should not weigh when making fair decisions. Our players suffered the consequences of all this pressure yesterday on the field and that outrages me as it does any fan, regardless of the team, who expects let there be only one measuring rod.”

The non-expulsion of Ceballos for a double yellow card centralized the criticism of the rojiblanco leader against the referee Soto Grado: “Yesterday’s second yellow card was obvious, unquestionable, adjusted to the regulations. But with 0-1, in the 71st minute, playing for the Cup semifinal pass in their own stadium, leaving Real Madrid with 10 players are big words”.

“We have gotten used to the system. We read pages and pages in the press, hours on radio and television in the days leading up to a derby talking about the need to protect a specific player from a specific team. Honestly, I think whoever didn’t protect himself last night went to Griezmann or Morata, for example, who kicked them fried, but that’s the system”, comments Miguel Ángel Gil emphatically.

Finally, the rojiblanco CEO states: “I hardly ever speak, because they quickly accuse you of being a victim, but whoever really knows the DNA of Atlético de Madrid knows that we don’t like to make excuses. So that no one doubts: we are responsible for where the team is, for not having made it past the group stage of the Champions League and for being 7 points behind third place in LaLiga. And it’s up to us to take advantage of the 20 league games to close the season as high as possible. Without excuses, but being aware of how the system works”, concludes the statement.

