Colombia is embarked on a crusade, little seen before in terms of national unity, to recover the headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Games, from which it was stripped Barranquillathe main city in its Caribbean region, for not complying with the payments agreed with the organization, while other countries that had been interested have given up the option of organizing them.

This agreement was signed in 2021 and on November 5, at the closing of the

Pan American Games in Santiago, Barranquilla took out their carnival costumes to receive with the joy that characterizes them the flag of the Panam Sports Organization, which has the rights to the Games, but two months later that enthusiasm turned into drama.

Panam Sports withdrew the Pan American headquarters to Barranquilla on January 3 for not complying with two payments, of four million dollars each, that should have been made in the second half of 2023, which opened a national controversy that has transcended sports. and entered the political field, where accusing fingers point at ministers of the Colombian Government and even President Gustavo Petro.

Several countries have been interested in obtaining the headquarters, in applying. Panam Sports sent a letter inviting them to consider being the headquarters and explained the conditions for them to present themselves before the end of this month of January.

Paraguay, Brazil, Peru and Mexico They warned that they would work on the issue, but the truth is that little has been known.

Lima is running for the Pan American Games.

The last thing was that Mexico is not going. It was initially said that Guadalajara and Monterrey were the two cities that could host them, but that is no longer the case.

“We have nothing official nor have we made any statement, based on the logic that this budget is not labeled for this year and we would have to request it as an extra in the possibility that Mexico is going to participate,” he noted. Ana Guevara, who was a silver medalist in Athens 2004 in the 400 meter dash and is the president of the Mexican Olympic Committee.

And he added: “Those who decide to host need the consent of the government, the issue has not been discussed because the federal government would have to spend a large amount of money for candidacy and organization.”

