Mexican Luis Alberto Rivera-Leal pleaded guilty to belonging to a trafficking gang responsible for transporting dozens of migrants in a truck without ventilation, which left 47 adults and six children dead in Texas in 2022, the Department of Justice reported this Wednesday, February 28.

Rivera Leal, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle undocumented immigrants, which resulted in the largest immigration tragedy to occur in the United States to date.

(We invite you to continue reading: The tasks that the initiative that former President Duque will lead at the Wilson Center will have).

The Mexican was a member of the criminal gang responsible for the failed attempt to take migrants from the border into the interior of the United States.

Rivera Leal, known under the alias 'Cowboy', He was in charge of meeting the driver of the truck that would bring the migrants to San Antonio and then transported them in small groups to Houston, according to court documents.

But the operation was frustrated when the driver who was bringing the migrants from the border left the truck abandoned on a road, leaving 66 foreigners trapped inside without water and adequate ventilation, in the middle of the sweltering heat in San Antonio.

(You can read: Russia: funeral of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny will take place on March 1 in Moscow).

Rivera Leal is the fourth defendant to plead guilty in this case and He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Riley Covarrubias-Ponce, 31, detained with Rivera Leal; Christian Martínez, 30; and Juan Francisco D'Luna-Bilbao, 49, admitted their roles in the incident and provided vital information to the case.

Homero Zamorano Jr., 47, who was the driver of the truck; Felipe Orduña Torres, 29; and Armando Gonzales Ortega, 54 years old, They are also being prosecuted in the case and are awaiting trial.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO