Belousov: mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings has shown its effectiveness

Measures for the mandatory sale of foreign currency earnings by Russian exporters have shown their effectiveness. This was stated by the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov, his words are quoted by TASS.

“Our task is to ensure funding for imports,” he noted during a meeting with representatives of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, exporting companies and various departments. Belousov also said that the government has taken into consideration the issues raised at the meeting and will continue to interact with business.