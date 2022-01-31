Mexico.- Before the game of the Mexican team and Costa Rica, the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), louis yon confirmed that El Tri plans to play with the public the next two games of the Concacaf Qualifiers in March at the Azteca with fans. These games would be receiving the United States and El Salvador and he hopes that at least 40 thousand people per duel can support the Mexican team.

During the opening of the entry process for Mexican fans, De Luisa made a comment that they are already thinking about the following duels in the Play off since for this one against Costa Rica and the one on Wednesday against Panama they will have restricted access to test that credentialing process for the fans and eradicate the homophobic cry, there he commented that if nothing else happened they could allow up to 30 to 40 thousand fans in the Azteca.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: “The results give confidence”; DT of Pachuca after achieving his 4th victory

“Against the United States and El Salvador with greater capacity, the complications will surely be greater, we are going to ask for that attention from the fans who arrive early to carry out the process, we are going to wait how they go in these two games against Costa Rica and Panama , but we would think that between 30 and 40 thousand (fans)” said the manager.

FMF plans to receive up to 40 thousand people in the following local games | Photo: Jam Media

It must be remembered that the Mexican National Team and the FMF received a fine and punishment from FIFA for the homophobic shout in their last home games, for which they were prohibited from playing these two games with the public, but when presenting a proposal to FIFA to eradicate the scream they gave him the opportunity to get a few people to test it.

Read more: Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino revealed the reason why he does not call Atlas players

At the moment it has worked but some fans have incurred in not obeying the rules since from the beginning they were asked to arrive with their ticket and identification, which some fans did not present and were denied entry.

El Tri only has 3 more games in the Aztec stadium before the Qualifiers end and the teams that will be in Qatar 2022 are made aware that for now Mexico is one of them along with Canada and the United States.