In a tweet on its Twitter account, the UAE Ministry of Defense published a video clip showing the destruction of the missile launch platform and site in the city of Al-Jawf.

The ministry said: “It is announced The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense in the UAE announced the destruction of the platform and launch site of the ballistic missile that was launched from Al-Jawf at 0050 UAE time Monday 31/1/2022, noting that the missile had been intercepted at 0020 by our air defenses, attached a video of the destruction of the missile launch site and platform.“

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Houthi attack did not result in any losses, as the remnants of the ballistic missile fell outside the populated areas.

The ministry also confirmed that it is ready and ready to deal with any threats, and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks.