













Metallic Rouge: This is its release date, cast and where you can see it









Metallic Rouge It will be one of the first anime to arrive in 2024. A trailer, along with a couple of posters, has arrived on our screens; and it seems that the series has its designs and scripts well defined.

If you like Sci Fi, in 2023 an unmissable installment was Pluto. However, it seems that Metallic Rouge will not be left behind. A trailer was released along with the opening themes, by Yu-ka, “Rouge” and ending, “Scarlet” by DAZBEE.

Metallic Rouge will premiere in Japan on January 10, 2023. Through the Fuji TV channel.

Below is the voice cast:

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Jean Yunghart

Yu Shimamura as Sara Fitzgerald

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Jaron Fate

Yui Ogura as Jill Sturgeon

Kenjiro Tsuda as Afdal Bashal

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Eden Vallock

Atsushi Miyauchi as Ash Stahl

Chiaki Kobayashi as Noid 262

Source: Studio Bones

Let us remember that the history of Metallic Rouge follows an android who, along with her partner Naomi, is on a mission to Mars. What she must do is kill the Nine Immortals who are actually nine artificial humans who have conflicts with the government. However, The trailer allows us to see that the protagonist could enter into serious ideological conflicts.

On the other hand, the production team is as follows:

Motonobu Hori: directed by Studio Bones (Carole & Tuesday)

Yutaka Izubuchi: will be director and will also direct the scripts (Mobile Police Patlabor, Star Blazers 2199, RahXephon).

Toshihiro Kawamoto: character design (Cowboy Bebop).

Taisei Iwasaki: music composition (BELLE) with Yuma Yamaguchi and Towa Tei.

The production team looks quite promising. It looks like the new installment could be really sensational this January.

Source: Studio Bones

We recommend you: Metallic Rouge is the new original anime from the studio behind Fullmetal Alchemist and here is its first trailer

Where can I watch Metallic Rouge?

Crunchyroll will be responsible for distributing Metallic Rouge for Latin America, However, we still do not have a confirmed departure date.

Studio Bones – which is run by My Hero Academia– arrives with this new original production, full of action and ideological conflicts. If you like Sci Fi installments that are permeated with more action and direct fights, this will definitely be your title!

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)