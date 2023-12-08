Dhe director Patricia Schlesinger, who was dismissed without notice in the RBB crisis, expressed her regret before the Brandenburg RBB investigative committee. At her first public appearance since her dismissal, which is related to the RBB affair, the 62-year-old read a statement in Potsdam on Friday and said: “I am deeply and completely sorry for the events at RBB. Very sorry.” It was tearing her up, but also others, she added. The employees at Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, including former ones, are particularly affected.

The public broadcaster ARD plunged into a deep crisis in the summer of 2022 due to allegations of nepotism and waste against the top of the station.

Schlesinger said in her statement that she had great respect for the parliamentary instrument of the investigative committee. She would like to contribute to objectification, also because of some alleged, written untruths.

Comments on the content “unfortunately not yet possible”

It’s about public broadcasting “for all of us”. “In these highly politically complex times, it is more important than ever,” added the 62-year-old. In view of the ongoing investigations against her by the Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office, substantive statements are “unfortunately not yet possible”. Schlesinger had rejected allegations during the crisis.

Her lawyer then explained that she would not provide any information beyond her statement in response to committee members’ questions. By law there is a right to refuse to testify. The committee wanted to question Schlesinger about the million-dollar digital media house construction project that has since been scrapped by RBB. The costs had gradually increased.

The investigative committee in the state parliament in Potsdam wants to find out exactly how the state of Brandenburg’s legal supervision over the crisis-ridden RBB took place and whether it was carried out properly. The AfD had applied for it. According to the state treaty, the ARD station is subject to state legal supervision. If legal regulations are violated, this can inform the broadcaster of measures or omissions or issue a reprimand. The committee is also investigating whether there were any irregularities in the use of financial resources by the RBB.







Schlesinger’s husband Gerhard Spörl also appeared as a witness before the committee on Friday. He also made use of his right to refuse to testify when asked questions. In addition to Schlesinger, the public prosecutor’s office is also investigating Spörl. The presumption of innocence applies until the case is legally binding.

The investigative committee also wanted to question Spörl about the digital media company and possible consulting contracts. The 73-year-old, who was a former “Spiegel” journalist, made a short statement at the very beginning. Spörl said, among other things, that he could not say anything about the digital media company because he was not involved. Furthermore, there were no contracts between him and his consulting firm on the one hand and RBB and the advertising subsidiary RBB Media on the other hand in connection with the new building project.