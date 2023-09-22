Melons and pizza in New York

Giorgia Meloni’s “pizza” in New York is still controversial and second Dagospia the prime minister would be very angry with the Corriere della Sera correspondent, Monica Guerzoni, who revealed this episode in the columns of the newspaper on via Solferino.

Yesterday the Corriere wrote that Giorgia Meloni’s American mission ended with a dinner organized by the Italian diplomatic representation in the famous Smith&Wollensky steakhouse. The prime minister with her daughter Ginevra returned to Rome at dawn yesterday, “satisfied with having brought the issue of support for Africa and the fight against human traffickers to the United Nations General Assembly” and at the same time sorry, due to the controversial aftermath of his debut at the UN.

According to what the collaborators say, they don’t accept being described as a head of government who skips dinner with Joe Biden to go to a pizzeria (“it’s a lie, the timetables prove it”) and they are annoyed by the “bad faith” of those who compare his private agenda with the institutional one of the summit “just to attack it”.

The dinner at the pizzeria that sparked the controversy was supposed to remain confidential, until an American journalist revealed it on social media. Matteo Renzi accused Meloni of having “lost face”, also due to her choice not to participate in the White House party with Joe Biden.

