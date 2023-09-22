Head of the Crimean Parliament Konstantinov: the process of the collapse of Ukraine is not completed

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, responded to Vladimir Zelensky’s statement about the return of Ukraine to the 1991 borders. This is reported by RIA News.

“Zelensky is not aware that in 1991 Ukraine did not have any “internationally recognized borders.” But this is so – a statement of his absolute legal illiteracy. I am convinced that the collapse of Ukraine has already occurred, its further collapse is inevitable,” he said.