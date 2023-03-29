Long live diesel. It seems a forced sentence and out of context if we consider the historical moment in which we are going to approve the stop to the sale of cars with diesel and petrol engines from 2035, yet Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv Dfully embodies the creed of the Hiroshima brand, that multi-solution approach that the Japanese brand has pursued in recent years between hybrid, electric and precisely traditional engines that equip the new premium SUV, flagship of the Japanese brand’s range. We previewed the most powerful Mazda CX-60 Diesel variant, the one with the new 254 HP in-line six-cylinder, 249 HP for the Italian market, with a journey behind the wheel that took us from Girona to Barcelona.

The same look in the name of Kodo Design

Compared to the PHEV variant, the CX-60 e-Skyactiv D does not change from a stylistic point of view, with the design resulting from the Kodo Soul of Motions also returning for this diesel version. Naturally we do not find the double flap on the side and in particular the one for recharging from the electric column but only the one for refueling with diesel. There is a first difference outside the passenger compartment and it can be seen just behind the front wheel arch where it appears the inline Inline 6 which precisely indicates that under the bonnet there is the six-cylinder in-line engine developed by Mazda with the new longitudinal architecture which has thus made it possible to create a suspension layout suitable for enhancing driving dynamics, with the double wishbone at the front and the Multi Link at the rear.

The interior of Mazda CX-60

TOinside the passenger compartment of Mazda CX-60, the wide dashboard is characterized by continuous and decisive lines that cross the side air intakes and reach the door trim, reinforcing the ideal of ample space on board already in the front. The center console has a sturdy shape that extends from front to rear, while the seat position can be adjusted in height without affecting the occupant’s posture. The steering wheel is also adjustable, the inclination and depth of which can be changed by 45 mm and 70 mm respectively. From a point of view technologicalfurthermore, the HMI interface is characterized by the fully LCD TFT instrument panel, by a large Head-up Display and by a central 12.3″ infotainment screen. On the Homura version, the protagonist of our test drive, the passenger compartment is characterized by exclusive black leather/suede fabric upholstery with red stitching.

The rear seats are also comfortable, with enough space for passengers and the possibility of having additional USB-C sockets available for charging your smartphone. The boot, which can be operated electrically, has a load capacity of 470 liters which rises to 540 liters considering the double bottom but which can reach 1,726 liters if the sofa is tilted using the special levers under the awning. Also worth a mention Driver Personalization System, which uses a camera to detect the position of the driver’s eyes and memorize the exact position accordingly to automatically adjust the seat, steering wheel, head-up display and door mirrors. Through the infotainment system menu it is in fact possible to create a user profile following the guided configuration to thus obtain the ideal position behind the wheel.

How’s Mazda CX-60, heading to the six-cylinder diesel

Heart of new Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv D is undoubtedly the six-cylinder in-line engine which is offered in two power levels, as we anticipated just above, from 200 and 254 HP (in Italy due to the super road tax reduced to 249 HP, ed). In the latter case, the maximum output is reached at 3,750 rpm while the maximum torque of 550 Nm is reached at 1,500-2,400 rpm. Thanks to the presence of the MHEV system, there is also an electrified boost of 17 HP and 153 Nm of torque delivered by the electric motor: in terms of performance, this version of the Japanese SUV goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and reaches maximum speed of 219 km/h. Our test with the diesel version of the premium SUV began driving the High Power, the most powerful variant that we were able to test on a mixed route between the motorway, extra-urban roads and a few kilometers of hairpin bends. The optimization work done by the technicians in Hiroshima has been excellent, with this engine that returns an excellent sound, ready to increase as you put your foot more firmly on the accelerator. So the push is there, easily allowing restarts and overtaking. Road holding is also good, thanks to the AWD all-wheel drive which allows the CX-60 to always remain composed even when cornering at higher speeds, thanks also to the presence of the Kinematic Posture Control, which makes the SUV more stable in high G-forces by slightly braking the inside rear wheel to mitigate body roll, thus enhancing stability. The seats are comfortable, with the perception of premium materials that make the interior pleasant with the right mix of finishes.

Reduced consumption

However, one of the secrets of this car is undoubtedly its efficiency, both from the point of view of performance and from that of fuel consumption, with those we found during our test which proved to be all in all in line with the data declared by madza. According to the on-board computer of our CX-60, the average maintained over such a varied route and with different speeds was 5.7-5.8 l/100 km against the 5.3 l/100 km of the homologation carried out from the Japanese brand for this model. All this with CO2 emissions of just 137-139 g/km. The merit of this efficiency is due to the advanced combustion technology DCPCI extension, acronym for Distribution-Controlled Partially Premixed Compression Ignition: a technique that further improves the work of the engine and which on the one hand guarantees a more lively response under acceleration and on the other helps to meet future emissions standards, all while increasing the thermal efficiency of over 40% in most of the regimes of usual use. Not only that: to ensure that all excess air is used during combustion, regardless of RPM, Mazda has opted for the use of combustion chambers with egg-shaped piston crown which divide the air-fuel mixture into two regions within the piston chamber, resulting in more efficient combustion over a wider range of engine speeds. Also worthy of mention is the reduction in noise thanks to the ideal combustion period with high dispersion spraying, a factor which together with all those mentioned above contribute to the extraordinary efficiency of the CX-60 SUV.

Prices and layouts

The Mazda CX-60 range is available in four trim levels, Prime Line, Exclusive Line, Homura and Takumi. The Homura, the star of our test drive, is the sportiest, with a honeycomb front grille and 20” black rims, while the passenger compartment features satin metal finishes and red stitching. The Takumi, on the other hand, is the more refined variant with more elegant interiors. The CX-60 Diesel price list starts at 49,900 euros for the 200 HP e-Skyactiv D and at 55,550 euros for the more powerful 254 HP variant.