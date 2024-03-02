Journalist Mávila Huertas received the reporters from 'Magaly TV, la firma' in her apartment in San Isidro and, for a moment, she put aside the seriousness that her profession implies to show herself as she is in her daily routine. However, it is not the first time that she appears on this television program, since she has twice appeared starred in an ampay. Even the host of 'It happens now' told an anecdote that implicates Federico Salazar, who hid it in his trunk. Why did this happen?

How many ampays did Mávila Huertas star in?

Despite being a public figure, but not in the entertainment industry, Mávila Huertas was not spared from being captured by the program's cameras. 'Magaly sees you'. The first was with Roberto Reátegui, who was the husband of the journalist Mónica Delta, and the second took place in a park, with the former Minister of Economy Luis Miguel Castillain the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mávila Huertas worked at Panamericana TV and América TV. Photo: LR/ATV composition

“In one, he appeared with who later became my husband. The 'magpie' who supported us said: 'There goes Mávila with Roberto Reátegui', who, in fact, was still married to Mónica Delta. He says: 'They are going to Mávila's apartment.' But it wasn't my department. It was Roberto's. With that information it would have been clear that Roberto was already separated from Mónica Delta,” said the news anchor.

Why did Federico Salazar hide Mávila Huertas in his trunk?

The host of the ATV news program takes anecdotally the two times she was caught by the cameras of the program Magaly Medina. However, she revealed that after her affair with Roberto Reátegui, her now ex-husband, she was persecuted by entertainment journalists. She narrates that, years ago, when she worked at Panamericana TV, she had to be helped by Federico Salazar to evade the press in a curious way.

“All the entertainment journalists were waiting for me at the door of Panamericana and Federico Salazar told me: 'Get into the trunk of my car so they don't see when you're going to leave.' So, I entered Federico's trunk. He left driving, I was in the trunk and all the journalists (said): 'Where is Mávila? What does Mávila have to say' and he (answered them): 'I don't know anything, greetings, guys', and on av. Javier Prado told me: 'Where can I leave you?' To which I replied: 'Don't even think about stopping on Av. Javier Prado,'” he explained.

Who is Mávila Huertas and what program is she currently working on?

Mávila Huertas, journalist and television presenter in Peru, has an extensive career in her field. Recognized in the country for her outstanding coverage of events of national and international relevance, she marked her presence in the media landscape through her active participation in political analysis and debate programs.

Throughout her career, she had significant roles as host and reporter in various Peruvian media outlets, including high-profile positions on television channels such as Canal N, América Televisión and Panamericana Televisión. His journalistic work is not limited to the presentation of news; It also extends to conducting in-depth interviews and investigative reports that have addressed issues of great social and political relevance. At 52 years old, Huertas continues to be a prominent figure in Peruvian journalism and She is the presenter of the ATV news program called 'It Happens Now'.