In the United States, a confusing situation took place in a local McDonald's fast food chain when A customer came by in the early morning to ask for ice cream. to the store, but received a glass with ice and cream. After what happened, she decided to share the moment through social networks.

Ordering an “Ice cream” in the US can go wrong, and that was demonstrated by user @bmcroy on her TikTok account. At 2:03 AM, the young woman approached the local self-service with another person inside the vehicle and ordered ice cream from the machines, but received a different order the one he wanted.

“Tell me why I came to McDonald's and asked for ice cream at 2:03 in the morning, and they gave me ice and cream,” said Brandy McRoy, the young owner of the account in which the video went viral. The error lies in the fact that The meaning of the word “ice cream” is ice cream, but in its literally means ice and cream. For this reason, at the end of the day, the result was not what the client expected, but it was not bad at all.

The situation caused a reaction from other users in the comments, who joked about it. “My husband ordered a cheeseburger, just with cheese, and they delivered just two buns with cheese inside, without the meat,” says one comment. On the platforms, the images had more than 47,000 likes and more than 600 comments.

In addition, many clients in recent years reported complaints due to malfunctioning ice cream machines, so Brandy's case is not isolated. Without going any further, three years ago, consumers of the famous fast food chain launched an application to find out in which location the machines work and in which they do not.

The multinational chain McDonald's is one of the most important global chains in the fast food sector.

Changes in McDonald's art in the United States and the world

In the glass of the young woman who ordered the ice cream you can see that there is a W instead of the typical M formed by the two classic McDonald's yellow arches. Even on the company's social networks, the logo was modified.

The renewal of the company's art is a global campaign as a nod to the anime, which will include limited edition packaging, a new sauce and a series of “WcDonald's” anime shorts.