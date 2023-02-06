Manchester City have been deferred by the Premier League over alleged violations of Financial Fair Play (FPP) rules

Citizens are in the crosshairs of Premier League and they risk sanctions heavy as is happening to the Juventus. The British are accused of having violated the financial rules related to the FPP. The investigation went on for four years and in the last few hours the official press release from the Premier League has arrived.

“[…] The Premier League confirms it has today referred a number of alleged rules breaches by Manchester City Football Club to an independent panel, […] especially with regards to its income (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs“

Manchester City have been dismissed by the Premier League over a series of alleged financial breaches. They are in the crosshairs nine budgets, from 2009-10 to 2017-18. Now the Citizens will have to answer the accusations before an independent commission: they risk one penalty of points and also the exclusion from the championship.

How does it know the Gazzetta dello Sport“these are the outcomes of an investigation that lasted almost five years which started from the case of inflated sponsorships with entities from the United Arab Emirates, i.e. from the same territory of origin as the club’s property, which is part of the global City Football Group network owned by Sheikh Mansour”.

“And indeed, in its press release, the Premier League points out that the club is accused of failing to provide accurate financial information, especially with respect to its revenues (including sponsorship revenues), its related parties and its operating expenses. City are also accused of failing to disclose wage costs in a fully transparent manner failing to respect UEFA fair playhave breached profit and sustainability rules and failed to cooperate with the Premier League in the investigation.”

