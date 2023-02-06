Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

After the launch of the Chinese spy balloon over the USA, more flying objects appear. The news ticker.

second balloon above South America : Colombia’s air force alerted

above : Colombia’s air force alerted After launch of chinese balloons : USA wants to salvage parts of the seabed

of : USA wants to salvage parts of the seabed affair around “Spy Balloon” : Blinken cancels visit to China

around : Blinken cancels visit to China This News ticker to the Spy Balloon Affair between China and the USA is constantly updated.

February 6 update at 10:39 am: “The facts are clear and cannot be twisted”: The Chinese leadership continues to protest against the launching his balloon. The State Department in Beijing has summoned the chargé d’affaires of the American embassy in Beijing. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng also said Sunday the balloon’s entry was just an “accident” caused by “force majeure.”

Despite this, the US “played deaf” and insisted on “abusing force against a civilian airship that was about to leave US airspace,” the official statement said.

The picture taken on February 4 shows the balloon being launched from China over California. © Joe Granita/Imago

Second balloon over South America: Colombia’s air force alarmed

Update from February 6, 9:46 a.m.: The Colombian Air Force is also currently having to use a lot of energy on a suspicious flying object from China: A second balloon was sighted over Colombia. “We tracked the object with air defense systems until it left our airspace.” In doing so, I have shown that it “did not pose a threat to national security or flight safety,” quoted Newsweek An employee.

The US magazine emphasized that there are currently no strong political ties between Bogotà and Beijing. The US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies noted, according to the report, “Despite the fact that China is perceived in Colombia as more of a threat than an opportunity for commercial trade, the presence of Chinese firms in the country has expanded remarkably.”

The Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told journalists that the balloon was “civilian in nature” and had been used in “flight tests”. The aircraft deviated far from its planned flight path “under the influence of weather conditions” and “due to its limited manoeuvrability” and “deviated from the route in the sky over Latin America and the Caribbean”.

Alleged spy balloons: “Federal government takes current reports very seriously”

Update from February 6, 6:15 a.m.: The incident surrounding the shooting down of the suspected spy balloon from China also caused concern in Germany. “The federal government takes Chinese espionage and the current reports very seriously and coordinates with its most important partners,” it said at the request of the Süddeutsche Zeitung (Monday edition) from security circles. It is therefore still being examined whether there have been similar incidents in Germany or Europe.

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich said in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”: “That worries us a lot – including me personally, because I think we have to be careful that another major international conflict does not arise here.”

After launch: suspected spy balloon a sign of the escalating conflict between the USA and China

The SPD foreign policy expert Michael Roth rated the balloon and the heated debate about it in the USA as a “foretaste of the escalating conflict between China and the USA in the coming years”. The launch of the balloon was correct, said the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag Editorial Network Germany (RND). However, US President Joe Biden was under massive pressure from the Republicans, who wanted to discredit him as weak in foreign policy. At the same time, China’s President Xi Jinping has been pursuing an expansive foreign policy for years, the SPD politician explained. “That makes managing relationships increasingly difficult.”

The CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen is relaxed. He expressed the expectation that the balloon dispute would only briefly strain relations between China and the United States. “In my view, it is a Chinese glitch that nevertheless required an American response,” said Röttgen dem RND.

After launching the Chinese balloon: USA want to salvage parts of the seabed

Update from February 5, 10:55 p.m.: After the suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down over the sea, several Coast Guard and US Navy ships secure the area. That reports CNN citing a military official. Accordingly, the Navy expected that the parts would have to be recovered from great depths. However, they landed at a depth of almost 14 meters, which “will make it pretty easy,” the military official told CNN.

Navy divers could be used or unmanned ships that could lift the wreck onto a salvage ship. It is not yet possible to estimate how long the rescue will take. However, the official did not anticipate months or weeks until the balloon will be recovered.

February 5 update at 3:16 p.m: The Washington Post reports that another suspected Chinese spy balloon has been sighted. According to North American Aerospace Defense Command NORAD, Canadian authorities are monitoring an object traveling over their territory.

That would be the third balloon discovered in the western hemisphere. The second balloon was sighted over Colombia, the first balloon flew over the US before being shot down.

Background on spy balloons: Many advantages over satellites

February 5 update at 1:26 p.m: The use of balloons as observation platforms is not uncommon. Unlike satellites, they can stay in one place and don’t have to make a new orbit around the earth to take more pictures, experts say.

They can observe more details and movements over a longer period of time from closer up, and are difficult to detect for radar. They could also intercept communications. The controls are significantly improved today. In addition, they are cheaper than satellites

China has a fleet of surveillance balloons, a Pentagon official said, according to US broadcaster ABC. They have previously been sighted across five continents, including East Asia, South Asia and Europe.

Launch of balloon from China: airport locks in the USA

February 5 update at 12:48 p.m: Before the Launch of the balloon from China the FAA had temporarily closed three airports. Accordingly, take-offs and landings in Wilmington, Myrtle Beach and Charleston in the states of South Carolina and North Carolina were interrupted. “The goal of the balloon is clearly espionage and its current route is via sensitive bases,” a Pentagon official said of the three-bus-sized balloon’s overflight.

First report from February 5th: WASHINGTON – The balloon affair has put a significant strain on US-China relations. US fighter pilots take the suspected spy balloon out of the sky with a rocket – they complain that their sovereignty has been violated. Beijing, in turn, protested against the “overreaction”. And then Colombia also reports a flying object.

Risk for people on the ground: Biden commands balloon launch over sea

US President Joe Biden said he ordered the balloon to be launched on Wednesday (February 1). When he was informed, he immediately ordered the flying object to be shot down “as quickly as possible,” he said, which can also be heard in the video clip below. “For safety,” Biden said.

In order to exclude any risk for the people on the ground, the US Air Force first took the flying object out of the sky over the sea and within US sovereign territory, according to Biden:

Affair about “espionage balloon”: Blinken cancels China visit

The balloon affair developed into a new heavy strain on the already strained relations between the two powers. In response, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his visit to Beijing, which was expected for Sunday, at short notice on Friday. It would have been the first visit by a US Secretary of State to China since 2018. According to media reports, Blinken should also have been received by China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping.

Concern for another flying object: balloon sighted over Colombia

Relations between the two countries have fallen to perhaps their lowest level since diplomatic relations were established in 1979. China’s backing for Russia’s war in Ukraine, its claims in the South China Sea, US export controls for high-tech and the associated trade war against Beijing are causing controversy.

China accuses the US of impeding its rise and wanting a new Cold War. A US general recently thought a war with China over Taiwan was possible as early as 2025.

Colombia and the US are currently tracking a possible additional observation balloon that has been sighted over the Latin American country. (frs with material from dpa and AFP)