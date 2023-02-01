The clinical case of a New York resident ended up being studied by medical specialists due to the rarity of the disease. According to local media reports, the patient attended health check-ups for knee pain which ended up being diagnosed as a strange condition in his genitals.

According to the specialists, although the case was very strange, they managed to determine that The 63-year-old man’s penis was turning to bone. The diagnosis came out after taking several x-rays that reflected the unusual ailment.

Although the event arose in 2019, it recently returned to media relevance because the case is still being studied by some scientists. Likewise, newspapers like the ‘New York Post’ undertook the task of following up on the man’s history.

The images showed a calcification of the soft tissues that make up its intimate part. The subject declared that both his legs and his penis had severe pain in the days before he went to the hospital.

The experts published a first analysis in the journal Urology Case Reports and reported that this occurs when deposited calcium salts in soft tissues of the organ. The condition leads to plates of bone appearing where they should not.

This makes an active and healthy sexual life impossible, since erections are painful and make penetration impossible. Despite the fact that the patient was being examined by the medical staff, he concluded that the investigation was withdrawn.

“We have not been able to examine the causes of the condition because the patient decided to leave ignoring our warnings”says the medical article.

Similarly, among the hypotheses that were raised around this strange clinical case, it was reported that the possible causes would be related to metabolic disorders, trauma, chronic hemodialysis, and syphilis and gonorrhea infections.

One of the treatments could be to intervene on the subject surgically, but they explain that the member would cease to be functional in relation to sexual activity. According to the document, only 40 cases of “calcification of the penis” have been registered worldwide.

