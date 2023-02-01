The return of the Taliban to power led thousands of Afghans to leave their country and seek refuge miles from the known. Brazil appeared as an option, since it is the only nation in Latin America that grants them humanitarian visas. But a good management for its reception is still pending. Some groups of new arrivals have had to stay at the São Paulo airport due to the lack of shelters. To date some 6,000 visas have been issued for Afghans in Brazil.

