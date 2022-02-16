Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Around 11:00 p.m. the death of a man was reported who was located on the second floor of a house under construction located in the Felipe Angeles colony.

Information released indicates that the deceased responded to the name of Jesus Nario N, 40 years old.

The man is believed to have died of a drug overdose. Given the notice of the discovery of the body in the house located on Constituyentes Avenue, between the streets Cruz Galvez and Article 123.

Elements of the municipal police moved to the site and after confirming the fact, they notified the State Attorney General’s Office to send investigation and expert personnel, who are waiting to carry out the investigations of the case.