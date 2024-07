Here are the flag bearers of the Arab countries at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics on Friday on the River Seine.

UAE: Omar Al Marzouqi (Equestrian), Safia Al Sayegh (Road Cycling)

Algeria: Amina Belkadi (Judo), Yasser Triki (Athletics)

Saudi Arabia: Dunya Abu Taleb (Taekwondo), Ramzi Al-Dahami (Equestrian)

Bahrain: Amani Al-Obaidli (swimming), Saud Ghali (swimming)

Egypt: Sara Ahmed Samir (Weightlifting), Ahmed El Gendy (Modern Pentathlon)

Iraq: Ali Ammar (Weightlifting)

Jordan: Rama Abu Al-Rub (Taekwondo), Saleh Al-Sharbaty (Taekwondo)

Kuwait: Suad Al-Faqan (rowing), Yousef Al-Shamlan (fencing)

Lebanon: Leticia Aoun (Taekwondo), Simon Douaihy (Swimming)

Libya: Malik Al-Mukhtar (swimming), Mohammed Bakra (rowing)

Morocco: Ines Laklalech (Golf), Yassine Rahmouni (Equestrian)

Mauritania: Salam Bouha (Athletics), Kamel Ould Douh (Swimming)

Oman: Mazoon Al-Alawi (Athletics), Ali Al-Balushi (Athletics)

Palestine: Wassim Abu Sal (boxing), Valerie Tarazi (swimming)

Qatar: Shahid Mohammed (Athletics), Mutaz Barshim (Athletics)

Sudan: Yassin Abdullah (Athletics), Rana Saad Eldin (Swimming)

Syria: Omar Hamsho (Equestrian), Elissar Youssef (Athletics)

Tunisia: Slim Jemai (canoeing), Khadija Karimi (rowing)

Yemen: Samir Al-Yafei (Athletics)

Somalia: Hassan Ali Idowu (Athletics)

Djibouti: Samia Hassan Nour (Athletics), Ismail Mohamed (Athletics)

Comoros: Hashim Maroufou (athletics), Maicha Saadi (swimming)