Like Ederson, passing is one of the Frenchman’s strengths. Whether short or long, his accuracy is fantastic, and he was called upon to be brave in and out of possession when working under former Lille boss Paulo Fonseca.

“Playing the ball out from the back is risky, but it’s also smart when you’re young and just starting out,” Chevalier admitted.

Guardiola agrees. But the fact that he is particularly adept at saving penalties – he saved two in one game last season – and was in the top 20% of Ligue 1 goalkeepers for save percentage (76.4%) last term is also encouraging.

Last season, in the Spanish League, the veteran Athletic Club goalkeeper also topped the list of clean sheets (16) and percentage of saves (74.4%).

However, Simon is equally gifted at distribution. You cannot play for Spain if you do not have good technique, and at 27 years of age he does not mind taking risks in possession of the ball or playing vertical balls directly to a defensive midfielder.

The 26-year-old has already attracted interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, and it’s clear why. His style suits teams who like to play with a high line and those who tend to adopt a possession-based approach. City tick both boxes.

Bijlow ranked in the top four per cent of goalkeepers in the 2023/24 Champions League for defensive actions outside his penalty area (3) and passes attempted (41.5) per game, highlighting his ability to play up front.

The young goalkeeper, who turns 25 in September, has outgrown his talent and should sign for a more expensive club, such as Manchester City, one of the few who could afford his astronomical price tag. Costa could cost around £60m this summer, if not more.

City know the benefits of a move to the Primeira Liga, and Ederson is one of the many stars they have plucked from the Portuguese top flight. Costa’s passing ability, proactivity and excellent saves make him the leading candidate to replace the Brazilian.

The German’s extraordinary save from Son Heung-min at the end of last season – a stop that could well have won City the Premier League title – underlines how assured he can be on the big stage, although his error in the FA Cup final several weeks later cost him dearly.

Guardiola clearly believes strongly in Ortega’s ability and may be content to promote him to the number one role, although to do so he would have to sign a new number two. Whether he is ready to be a regular week in, week out for a season for the champions remains to be seen.