Ederson is the goalkeeper who has most redefined the position since his signing for Manchester City in 2017.
The Brazilian, relatively unknown at the time, has kept goal reliably, but what is most significant is what he has offered Pep Guardiola with the ball at his feet. Whether sliding passes into midfield, breaking down defences with through balls or relieving pressure with 60-metre switches, he is the best at what he does.
But City are now preparing for his absence.
Ederson has been heavily linked with a lucrative move to the Saudi professional league this summer, which could prove too irresistible. Even Guardiola has admitted that his future at the Etihad Stadium is uncertain.
There are plenty of talented goalkeepers in Europe right now, but which stars could replace Ederson?
Lucas Chevalier, 22, has yet to make a name for himself outside of France, but he has the makings of an elite goalkeeper. The young shot-stopper has been rising through the ranks at Lille and has quickly established himself as an undisputed first-team regular. Since October 2022, Chevalier has only missed one Ligue 1 match.
Like Ederson, passing is one of the Frenchman’s strengths. Whether short or long, his accuracy is fantastic, and he was called upon to be brave in and out of possession when working under former Lille boss Paulo Fonseca.
“Playing the ball out from the back is risky, but it’s also smart when you’re young and just starting out,” Chevalier admitted.
Guardiola agrees. But the fact that he is particularly adept at saving penalties – he saved two in one game last season – and was in the top 20% of Ligue 1 goalkeepers for save percentage (76.4%) last term is also encouraging.
Anyone unsure of Unai Simón’s abilities need only look at Euro 2024. The Spanish goalkeeper was essential in helping La Roja become continental champions, conceding just four goals in six games and keeping two clean sheets. A save percentage of 78.9% only bettered by five goalkeepers in the entire tournament.
Last season, in the Spanish League, the veteran Athletic Club goalkeeper also topped the list of clean sheets (16) and percentage of saves (74.4%).
However, Simon is equally gifted at distribution. You cannot play for Spain if you do not have good technique, and at 27 years of age he does not mind taking risks in possession of the ball or playing vertical balls directly to a defensive midfielder.
New Liverpool manager Arne Slot knows a thing or two about Justin Bijlow. The former Feyenoord boss helped develop the Dutch international into an all-round goalkeeper, capable of both making remarkable saves and excellent anticipation outside his area.
The 26-year-old has already attracted interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, and it’s clear why. His style suits teams who like to play with a high line and those who tend to adopt a possession-based approach. City tick both boxes.
Bijlow ranked in the top four per cent of goalkeepers in the 2023/24 Champions League for defensive actions outside his penalty area (3) and passes attempted (41.5) per game, highlighting his ability to play up front.
Diogo Costa is a goalkeeper who has been considered by most of the top clubs, having excelled with Porto and Portugal. With the latter, he saved three penalties in the Euro 2024 shootout against Slovenia, before which he had also denied Benjamin Sesko the winner in extra time in a one-on-one.
The young goalkeeper, who turns 25 in September, has outgrown his talent and should sign for a more expensive club, such as Manchester City, one of the few who could afford his astronomical price tag. Costa could cost around £60m this summer, if not more.
City know the benefits of a move to the Primeira Liga, and Ederson is one of the many stars they have plucked from the Portuguese top flight. Costa’s passing ability, proactivity and excellent saves make him the leading candidate to replace the Brazilian.
Why sign a new goalkeeper when you have the perfect replacement in-house? That is what City might be thinking amid speculation about Ederson’s departure, with Stefan Ortega having filled his spot regularly in recent seasons. He has rarely made a mistake in choosing a goalkeeper.
The German’s extraordinary save from Son Heung-min at the end of last season – a stop that could well have won City the Premier League title – underlines how assured he can be on the big stage, although his error in the FA Cup final several weeks later cost him dearly.
Guardiola clearly believes strongly in Ortega’s ability and may be content to promote him to the number one role, although to do so he would have to sign a new number two. Whether he is ready to be a regular week in, week out for a season for the champions remains to be seen.
