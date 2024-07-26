This week the National System of Researchers of the Mexican State celebrated his thirty-fifth anniversaryIn relative terms, this is not a small thing, as it implies that the model has already been maintained throughout the entire career of several generations of academics.

The countries must support he development of sciencebecause this is such an obvious maxim that it risks becoming a commonplace, and we stop reflecting on its implications. To start with, we are talking here about science in a broad sense, as a branch of human knowledge whose postulates and controversies are systematized and are refutable or demonstrable through their social use. Thus the role of researchersis vital, especially when they are committed to a national development project, such as the case of the Mathematics Laboratory of the UNAM in Oaxaca.

In this context, it should be clarified that for epistemology and history of the ideasthe science pure and the technology They are not synonyms. Needless to say, their development has not been parallel, far from it, as Thomas Kuhn, in his splendid book from the second half of the twentieth century, at the Faculty of Economics of the UNAMwhich we review with great pleasure, on the structure of scientific revolutions, shows that the path taken by science has not been one of linear accumulation of knowledge, but of zigzags, radical turns and irreconcilable controversies within society.

This does not mean that scientific knowledge is fallacious or that its claims are arbitrary. That is why the same method cannot be used for mathematics as for biology, economics or sociology. Because the object of study cannot be isolated in the same way, from the outset: the economic crisis of 1929 cannot be reproduced for observation purposes, as the demonstration of a mathematical formula can be replicated.

Countries with greater resources tend to be those that invest more in the training and work of their scientists and technicians, so there is a positive correlation between scientific development and national development. I recommend reading the open-access report entitled “The State of Science. Main Ibero-American/Inter-American Science and Technology Indicators 2023”, published by UNESCO. According to this document, investment in this area in Latin America and the Caribbean represents only 2.2% of the world total, and of this percentage, 84% comes from three countries: Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. The same is true for international patents.

Although the main driver of science and technology in countries is usually private initiative, through their research and development departments (in the pharmaceutical industry, for example, this is a matter of survival for large laboratories), the State and public institutions have an essential guiding role, as they uphold the public interest, so that the advances and discoveries made have universal use and impact the search for well-being of the entire population, although we all know that the pharmaceutical industry manages the entry to the market of drugs that heal, but do not cure diseases such as diabetes, for example.

For this reason, throughout my administration, the modernization of processes and the application of new technologies have been a priority at the Superior Audit Office of the Federation, from electronic signatures and digital mailboxes to beehive audits. All of this has allowed us to increase the efficiency of our work, strengthening our audited universe, improving oversight, and making more efficient use of our resources, without reducing jobs.

