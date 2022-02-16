At the Pyeongchang Games, the Netherlands achieved eight gold, six silver and six bronze medals. At the most successful Winter Games ever, in Sochi in 2014, the Orange formation collected eight gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals, so 24 in total. Both times, the Netherlands finished fifth in the medal standings.
Shortly before the start of the Games, Chef de mission Carl Verheijen stated the goal of achieving about twenty medals.
How will the Dutch athletes do in China in the coming week? After each medal part, we keep track of the medal table of Beijing 2022 in the ranking below. The medal tally is regularly updated. In the medal standings, the number of gold counts more than the total number of medals.
